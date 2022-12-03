Board | Andersson of the Left Alliance: The leaders of the governing parties will probably discuss the state of the government next week

The leaders of the governing parties will probably discuss the dismissals of the center and the general rules of the game within the government next week, says Li Andersson, the chairman of the Left Alliance.

The ruling parties the chairmen will gather to discuss the government’s situation probably during the next week, the chairperson of the left-wing union and the minister of education Lee Andersson says.

The relationship between the center and the other four government parties is tense at the moment. The situation came to a head this week, when the MPs from the center together with the opposition in the environment committee demanded changes to the proposal to become a nature conservation law. The activity was exceptional, as the center’s parliamentary group and ministerial group had already approved the same motion before.

The center’s actions caused widespread consternation among government partners and raised questions about the government’s ability to operate.

Green demanded on Tuesdaythat the leaders of the governing parties would meet to discuss the government’s situation.

“I think it’s likely that [hallituspuolueiden johtajien] the meeting will be held at some point. As far as I understand, there has been talk about next week,” Andersson said on Saturday in Helsinki in connection with the party council meeting of the Left Alliance.

“I emphasize that one meeting will not change anything, unless there is a change of attitude within the city center regarding compliance with the rules of the game.”

The center recent actions in the government are aroused wonder in other government parties. The center and the four other government parties have publicly clashed in addition to the Nature Conservation Act, among other things Sámi District Law.

On Saturday, Andersson strongly criticized the Center Party’s actions and hoped that the Center would change its line so that the government would remain functional.

“We cannot extend the government period so that the other government parties have to worry about whether there will be some kind of back-and-forth in the parliament, where one government party will ally with the opposition.”

“I want to hear that they are ready to follow the government’s rules of the game for every issue from now on,” Andersson said.