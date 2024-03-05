Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Board actions | The member of parliament noticed a mistake in the presentation about limiting strikes

March 5, 2024
According to the government's proposal, limiting strikes saves one hour of working time per employee per year. The correct number is six minutes.

Opposition party Member of Parliament of SDP Lauri Lyly noticed an error in the government's proposal to limit political and support strikes. Lyly's attention was told in the plenary session of the parliament by his party colleague, a member of parliament Aki Lindén.

The government's presentation says that the proposed limitation of strikes will save an estimated 260,000 hours of working time per year, i.e. “one hour for every employee”. That is not true, Lindén stated.

“It's six minutes and not one hour. It's probably an unintentional mistake. But you wouldn't read it for six minutes. Now that it has been multiplied tenfold, that hour has been brought here to look like there would be quite a lot of losses after all.”

Last year, there were an average of more than 2.6 million employed people in Finland. An increase in working hours by 260,000 really means six minutes per employee, not one hour.

Board advisor Nico Steiner from the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs confirms that there has been a “human calculation error” in the item in question. The matter was reviewed at the ministry on Tuesday after Lyly and Lindén's attention.

Steiner says that the other figures and the “basic message” of the impact assessment are nevertheless correct.

In the government's presentation, the employment effect of limiting political and support strikes is stated to be moderate.

“The overall effect is quite small. 260,000 working hours corresponds to approximately 170 person-years of work,” the presentation says.

With its actions, the government is aiming for a total of 100,000 additional employees, so the increase of 170 person-years by limiting strikes is quite a small part of the whole.

The board's proposal will go from Tuesday's referral discussion to committee consideration. The government's hope is to have political strikes limited to 24 hours and restrictions on support strikes come into effect in the summer.

