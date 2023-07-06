Board | According to Orpo, Rydman could not have become a coalition minister

According to Orpo, the underlying reasons are those that have been widely discussed in public.

Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) could not have been the coalition’s parliamentary election candidate, and thus he could not have become a coalition minister either, said the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) at his press conference.

According to Orpo, the underlying reasons are those that have been widely discussed in public.

As prime minister, Orpo said he would respect the right of the governing parties to decide on their ministerial choices. According to him, questioning the ministerial choices of basic Finns by other government parties would be completely exceptional and would lead to the fall of the government.