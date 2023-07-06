Thursday, July 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Board | According to Orpo, Rydman could not have become a coalition minister

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Board | According to Orpo, Rydman could not have become a coalition minister

According to Orpo, the underlying reasons are those that have been widely discussed in public.

Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) could not have been the coalition’s parliamentary election candidate, and thus he could not have become a coalition minister either, said the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) at his press conference.

According to Orpo, the underlying reasons are those that have been widely discussed in public.

As prime minister, Orpo said he would respect the right of the governing parties to decide on their ministerial choices. According to him, questioning the ministerial choices of basic Finns by other government parties would be completely exceptional and would lead to the fall of the government.

#Board #Orpo #Rydman #coalition #minister

See also  HS in Rovajärvi | NATO got something unique with Finland - This is the training ground where the NATO countries queue up
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Coco Lee: Hong Kong Mulan Singer Passes Away at 48

Coco Lee: Hong Kong Mulan Singer Passes Away at 48

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result