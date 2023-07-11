Board | A disagreement arose between the Rkp MP and basic Finns over the government’s immigration policies

Riikka Purra of Perusfinomilan wrote that she found the speeches of Joakim Strand (r) “incomprehensible”.

Rkp’s Member of Parliament from Vaasa Joakim Strand and the ministers of fundamental Finns have drifted into different lines Petteri Orpon (kok) on the government’s immigration policy.

Strand, who spoke at the Vasa for all demonstration in Ostrobothnia, wanted to “rationalize” the government’s immigration registration program in the legislative phase.

“The government’s program is not a ready-made package of laws, but entries are being prepared and implemented,” Strand tells HS.

He says that he received “a lot” of worried feedback from the business community about the “three-month rule” included in the government program.

According to the entry, one should leave Finland in the future if the employment of a person who has received a work-based residence permit ends and he has not entered into a new employment within three months.

Strand says that he stated at the demonstration that this feedback must be listened to in the further preparation.

“Even if the main rule is three months, the use of common sense must be allowed,” he says.

Strand uses as an example a case where the transfer of a “language expert” from one company to another would take three months and three days.

“It’s about sensible industrial policy and creating growth in this country. I have said this self-evidently out loud [mielenosoituksessa].”

Strand Yle was the first to report on the comments at the Vasa for all event.

The ministers of Basic Finns took up Yle’s story on the messaging service Twitter.

“So shall we also start opening the government program? Already?” asked, among other things Minister of Justice Leena Meri.

Meri wrote that she too would not like to implement some of the entries that came from the Rkp’s “pen” into the government program.

Minister of Finance, party chairman Riikka Purra wrote on his behalf that he considers the exit “incomprehensible”.

Strand told HS that he has no comment on Purra’s statement.