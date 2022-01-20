“Thanks to this new drug and working in synergy with experts, hospitals and patient associations, we must and can change the history of sickle cell anemia. It has already happened before, we have seen it over the years: when we have a new therapy is available, in this case a monoclonal antibody targeted for recurrent vaso-occlusive crises (Voc) in sickle cell anemia, together we can affect the disease and try to bring out an important submerged which is equal to about double the 2,500 -2,800 patients registered with a severe clinical picture “. Luigi Boano, General Manager of Novartis Oncology Italia, said this during the online press conference ‘Sickle cell anemia: the first targeted therapy for the prevention of recurrent vaso-occlusive crises arrives in Italy – Aifa approves the reimbursement of Adakveo * (crizanlizumab)’.

“This result testifies – added Boano – how our continuous commitment in the research and development of innovative solutions is able to bring about an important change in the management of patients with this pathology, which is currently orphaned of therapeutic solutions. a time that also binds us from a sentimental point of view and of great closeness to patients with hemoglobinopathies. Standing alongside doctors, patient associations, we have seen the life expectancy of thalassemia patients change in recent decades, and we hope that by still working together we can also affect the quality of life and the duration of life of patients with sickle cell anemia “.

In crizanlizumab, the Italian drug agency Aifa recognized the requirement of conditioned innovation which played an important role in defining the price, about 1,800 euros per month paid by the state (and never by the patient). “In calculating the value of the drug – highlighted Boano – the positive impact that the therapy has on the reduction of hospitalizations and days of hospitalization is also taken into consideration, as well as on the reduction in the frequency of Vocs”.