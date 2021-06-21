“Due to the various lockdowns, millions of treatments, visits and screenings in the onco-haematological, cardiological and other pathologies have been skipped. It is clear that the risk in the oncological field is that this situation in the coming years could lead to a negative impact on survival, therefore delayed diagnosis, postponed surgical interventions. Here, the role of patient associations is precisely to talk to patients, to communicate to them that it is necessary to go back to screening. absolutely specific. It is therefore important that the patient is reassured, the various screenings have allowed us to obtain great results in the fight against cancer “. Thus Luigi Boano, General Manager of Novartis Oncology Italy, during the presentation workshop of the new board of patient associations of Aleati per Salute, the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.



