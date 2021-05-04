Paris (AFP)

Portuguese Andre Villach-Boach, a former coach of English football, Chelsea and Porto, Tottenham and French football club Marseille, is making his debut in the World Rally Championship with his participation this month in the Portugal Rally, organizers announced Tuesday.

The organizers of the Dubai RC World Rally Championship said in a statement that one of the most interesting things in Portugal will be reserved for the 57th car, led by Andre Faich Boach, the former coach of Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham. (+ WRC +) “.

Fiach Boach, who won the Portuguese League and European League titles in 2011, will drive a Citroen “C3” in the “WRC3” category designated for private crews participating at their expense.

The 43-year-old is still without a job since he was sacked from Marseille last February. The Portuguese previously participated in the Dakar Desert Rally in 2018, but withdrew due to a back injury. The Portugal Rally will take place between May 20 and 23.