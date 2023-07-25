admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/24/2023 – 4:39 pm Share

Demand for consumer credit grew 0.2% between May and June, in seasonally adjusted figures, and ended the first half of 2023 with an accumulated increase of 4.9%, informs Boa Vista. The data was brought forward to the Broadcast.

In the accumulated of 12 months, the indicator accumulates growth of 2.9%. In the second quarter of 2023, demand rose by 0.6% compared to the first quarter of the year. In the series with original data, there was an increase of 0.1% in the indicator in June, compared to the same month of 2022 – in May, there was an increase of 2.7% on the same basis of comparison.

openings

In openings, the Financial segment grew 0.4% between May and June, with adjustments, and the Non-financial segment, 0.1%. The first criterion grew by 1.9% between the first and second quarters, while the second fell by 0.3%.

The accumulated variation in 2023 of the Financial criterion reached 12.1% in June and the accumulated in 12 months, 13.1%. The accumulated variation in the year of Non-financial fell 0.2% in June and in 12 months it contracted 4.2%.

In the interannual comparison, the Financial segment expanded by 1.0% in June and the Non-Financial segment decreased by 0.5%.