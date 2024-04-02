Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 11:54

São Paulo, 2 – Boa Safra, a leading company in seed production in Brazil, released a statement in which it announced the commitment to purchase and sell land in the city of Campo Novo do Parecis, in Mato Grosso, for the construction of a new Distribution Center (DC). The value of the investment was not disclosed. The works began on Monday, the 1st, said the company.

On site, up to 13,300 big bags can be stored in 6,000 m² of cold rooms, suitable for grain storage. In total, there will be 9,375 m² of built area.

Boa Safra's engineering team estimates entry into operation on August 31, 2024, allowing it to serve an area of ​​more than 2 million hectares.

The land in Campo Novo do Parecis is 50,000 m² and is located on Rodovia MT-235, at km 12. The choice of the city was strategic to serve Mato Grosso as a whole, positioning Boa Safra with CDs in all regions of the State, explained the company.

Mato Grosso is currently the leading state in grain production, being responsible for the production of approximately 12 million hectares of soybeans.

The region is strategic for Brazilian agribusiness and the receipt of seeds by rural producers at the right time for planting is necessary for a successful harvest.

“The DC increasingly closer to the farmer makes it possible to remove crops closer to planting, ensuring packaging in an appropriate location and avoiding loss of quality”, stated in the note the Director of Operations at Boa Safra, Glaube Caldas.