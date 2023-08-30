A fresh trailer for Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus has revealed more of its combat and abilities, all of which stem from Japanese folklore.

The game will be published by Humble Games and is being developed by Squid Shock Studios, comprising members of the AM2R team – an unofficial fan remake of Metroid 2.

Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus is, understandably, a Metroidvania, but with a beautiful Japanese art style reminiscent of Okami. Check out the new trailer below.

Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus Official Feature Trailer

As Bō, a Tentaihana (celestial blossom), players will wield a shape-shifting staff in combat and to navigate through the world.

Bō can also use the powers of Daruma dolls and Omamori amulets.

The former are traditional gifts of good luck, which in the game appear to work similarly to elemental summons. The latter are sold at Shinto shrines and dedicated to particular kami – in-game they’re enchanted with mystical abilities to buff your character, similar to the badges in Hollow Knight.









Characters and upgrades both feature elaborate Japanese designs. | Image credit: humble

Above all, it’s the visual design that stands out, with the trailer revealing some of the quirky characters and towering bosses Bō will meet on the journey. The spider queen boss looks especially terrifying.

Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus is set for release on PC (Steam) and Switch sometime next year.