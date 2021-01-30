Dear readers, we look forward to your correspondence – in writing to the publisher or by email to [email protected] By Jens Castner and Jörg Lang

Mailbox

I have a question about values ​​like Alibaba and Tencent from China. There are two classes of shares here: with a US ISIN and a KY ISIN. Wouldn’t it make sense to buy the KY variant to avoid a possible delisting in the USA? Are these the Hong Kong variants of these stocks? If not, how can you buy the paper on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and what ISIN do you have? Known to readers of the editors

EXCHANGE ONLINE: The shares with the KY-ISIN are unfortunately not originally listed securities in Hong Kong. KY stands for Cayman Islands. These stocks would also be affected by a US trade ban. In the meantime, the New York Stock Exchange has declared in the Alibaba case that there will be no delisting for the time being. But that doesn’t mean anything, because China Mobile was on a similar rolling course. First it was said that the delisting was imminent, then the withdrawal came, and then the delisting was pursued again.

Hence the situation is unclear. The danger that the ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, i.e. the securities with the US ISIN) issued in the USA will be canceled cannot be ignored. Tencent shares with the KY-ISIN are already being traded in Hong Kong, and Alibaba is planning to start trading if the US mandatory delisting actually comes. Whether there will be a transfer of ADRs or Cayman shares can only be guessed at.

On top of that, in the Alibaba case, some institutional investors run the risk of a complete nationalization see – by the way, why our editorial team is very critical of the construction of most China securities via intermediate holding companies in the Cayman Islands. In an emergency, investors would have no access to company assets. In any case, a fund manager from Mainfirst has sold all the stocks that may have been affected.

We’d recommend selling as well, just to be on the safe side, unless you have the nerve to weather a prolonged suspension of trading and legal battles over possible compensation. In that case, you would probably not have to sue yourself, as institutional investors will certainly do so. Even so, there is a risk that you will not have access to your shares for months or even years. It can of course also be the case that everything will dissolve with the change of government in the USA, but unfortunately there is no guarantee of that.