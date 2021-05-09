Bo, Barack Obama’s dog who became one of the stars of the White House, died on saturday of cancer, announced the former US president when paying tribute to his “gentle and constant presence.”

Obama promised his two daughters Malia and Sasha that they could have a dog after his election victory in 2008 and that is how Bo joined the family.

“Our family lost a true friend and faithful companion“The ex-president posted on Twitter, with photos in which he appears with his dog and his daughters.

The dog Bo came to the Obama family after Barack won the presidential election. Photo: AP.

Bo, a black and white Portuguese water dog, was a gift from Senator Edward Kennedy to the Obama family.

The dog appeared regularly at White House events, met with the pope, visited children in the hospital and flew on the presidential Air Force One plane.

“For more than a decade Bo was a constant and gentle presence in our lives, happy to see us in our good days, in our bad days and in all the other days,” said the former president, posting a photo of himself while running down the street. White House with his pet.

“He endured the hustle and bustle of being in the White House, he had a great bark, but he didn’t bite, he loved jumping into the pool in the summer, he was unflappable with children, he had fantastic hair,” he recalled.

The Obama family and their dog Bo, in a 2009 photo taken on a walk through the White House. Photo: EFE

“It was exactly what we needed and it was what we expected, his presence we will miss a lot“, he concluded.

“As a family, we will miss Bo very much,” former First Lady Michelle Obama said on Instagram.

Bo died this Saturday after suffering from cancer. Photo: Reuters

“Bo” came to the White House in 2009 as a six-month-old puppy and quickly became a fascination for all of America.

Children from all over the country came to write letters to the mascot and “Bo” starred in a children’s story titled “Bo, America’s Commander in Leash,” referring to the rank of commander-in-chief of the US Armed Forces. .UU. Exercised by the president. That book was written by Naren Aryal and illustrated by Danny Moore.

In 2013, Michelle decided that “Bo” needed to interact with more dogs and “Sunny”, another Portuguese water dog, joined the family.

