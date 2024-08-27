Banking Risk, Bnp Paribas Prepares to Acquire Axa Investment Managers. Italy Frozen

The Italian banking game is at a standstill, and while our country is watching, the real strategies are being implemented elsewhere. For example, in France, the giant BNP Paribas is preparing a major acquisition that could permanently change the balance of power in the financial sector.



According to the website DealFlower, Bnp Paribas is preparing to acquire Investment Managers (IM) from Axa. This operation, worth over 5 billion eurosrepresents an important step for Axa, which is trying to reduce and exit from managed savings, to focus more on insurance. This is why Axa has also started a partnership with Bnp Paribas Cardif, the insurance division of the banking group, and signed a preliminary agreement of 432 million with the Turin insurance company, Nobis, whose members also include Andrea Agnelli.

For BNP Paribas, this acquisition would represent an opportunity to diversify its revenue streams using the cash from the sale of its U.S. operations. Once completed, BNP Paribas will join Crédit Agricole and its subsidiary Amundi, which manages $2.66 trillion in assets.

In Italy, however, immobility reigns. The main companies in the sector, such as Fineco, Banca Generali, Azimut and Anima, continue to dominate the managed savings market, but expectations of mergers or acquisitions remain only hypotheses for now. Mediobanca It has often been mentioned as a possible merger partner, but so far there have been no concrete developments.

Unicreditwhile monitoring the sale of the last shares of MPS by the government, is focusing its efforts on the growth of savings management for the second half of 2024. The strategy includes the expansion of the Onemarkets platform and the strengthening of alliances.