BNP Paribas announced this Thursday, 1, that it had a net profit of 1.07 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing half of the gain of 2.14 billion euros recorded in the same period of 2022. The revenue from French bank had a slight increase of 0.1% in the same comparison, to 10.9 billion euros. The results were below the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted quarterly profit of 1.77 billion euros and revenue of 11.42 billion euros. BNP Paribas, the eurozone's largest bank by market capitalization, also revealed plans to buy back €1.05 billion worth of shares in 2024. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



#BNP #Paribas #frustrates #profit #revenue #4th #quarter #announces #share #buyback