Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 7:21

BNP Paribas reported on Wednesday, 24, that it had a net profit of 3.395 billion euros in the second quarter of 2024, slightly higher than the gain of 3.34 billion euros recorded in the same period last year. The French bank’s revenue grew 3.9% in the same comparison, to 12.27 billion euros.

The results exceeded analysts’ expectations, who had forecast a profit of 2.91 billion euros and revenue of 11.93 billion euros between April and June.

At around 4:30 am (Brasília time), however, BNP shares were down 1.3% on the Paris Stock Exchange. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.