BNNVara needs episode 5 of the documentary An American nightmare take offline. This episode of the series about Jaitsen Singh, who has been detained in a cell in the US for 39 years, may not be broadcast in this form, the court in Amsterdam has ruled. BNNVara immediately took the episode offline, the broadcaster announced on Monday.

Singh had appealed the judge’s earlier ruling on the documentary series. In that verdict, the judge had decided that the documentary may be broadcast, because producer Submarine and BNNVara complied with all journalistic due care requirements during the investigation and the creation of the series.

On appeal, Singh still demanded a ban on the linear TV broadcasts of episodes 4 and 5 and the removal of these broadcasts from NPO Start and NPO Plus. The court agreed to this request for episode 5. “We are very surprised by this ruling,” said BNNVara and producer Submarine. ,,The Court in Amsterdam now gives more weight to Singh’s interests. We respect this ruling, but are currently considering the possibility of broadcasting episode 5.” See also Germans hope for extra natural gas from Groningen, but do not ask for it

Singh is a Dutchman of Surinamese descent who was convicted in 1986 of having his wife and stepdaughter murdered. Singh has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. He has now been imprisoned for 39 years. He has always denied involvement in the murders.

The documentary series, which includes the possible miscarriage of justice in Singh’s case, also discusses alleged sexual abuse by Singh and possible connections to the drug world. Singh is afraid that this will get him into trouble with fellow detainees. The fourth episode of the series can be seen on NPO2 on Monday evening.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also That's how much you lose for the Porsche 911 Dakar

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: