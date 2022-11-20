Matthijs van Nieuwkerk was ridiculed yesterday in his own BNNVara clubhouse by his colleagues from Even tot hier. Barely a day after the revealing Volkskrant story came out, Niels van der Laan and Jeroen Woe had already turned Van Nieuwkerk’s favorite singer Charles Aznevour’s chanson La Bohème into Behind the scenes. In it, the discredited presenter was tackled harshly: “Let it be a lesson. It’s over for good from now on.”

