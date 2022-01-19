The Commission’s intervention after the January 12 report sent by the BNL

Green light from the Guarantee Commission, to the strike of January 24 in Bnl Bnp Paribas called by the trade unions Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin. In a note, the initials of the bankers report the assessment expressed by the commission on the strike they proclaimed against the outsourcing project through the sale of the company branches of the back office by the bank. The Commission for the implementation of the law on strikes in essential public services intervened later the report of 12 January sent by the National Labor Bank, reads the note.

“After the massive participation in the strike on December 27 last and in view of the new strike day proclaimed for January 24, BNL also collects a blow from the Commission to guarantee the implementation of the law on the strike in essential public services“, commented the national secretariats of Fabi, First / Cisl, Fisac ​​/ Cgil, Uilca.

“The BNL, having failed to boycott the December strike with a thousand spurious obstacles – observe the trade unions – on this occasion it is advance move by resorting to the Guarantee Commission and trying to prevent or limit the protest action by resorting to quibbles that, following the ruling of the independent authority, they were found to be inconsistent. The strike was legitimately called “.

“On Monday – add the initials – joining the strike will have to mark a fundamental point in this long dispute: the procedure for the sale of the branch of the back office, after that relating toIT it ended without an agreement, and as unions we are starting from our firm request for a confrontation aimed at seeking comprehensive solutions for all open issues “.

“The only different scenario possible in the event of a definitive rupture – they conclude – is the continuation, without time limits and without holds barred, of the mobilization that would also continue in the courtrooms”.