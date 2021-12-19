The unions condemn the “shameful corporate boycott “

“In the difficult negotiation on the industrial plan of Bnl, the company trade union organizations have jointly proclaimed a strike day for December 27th, after having received full mandate in the meetings held, which were widely attended. The company, starting from the carrying out of the same, is trying to obstruct the only instrument, the strike, which gives voice to the weaker party: female workers and workers. In fact, there have been many difficulties in sending the link for participation in remote meetings, even if provided for by a national agreement for the sector. The company is organizing task forces of temporary workers in force in some offices to replace strikers“.

I’m reporting it Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin in a joint statement. Finally, the trade unions underline, “prevents male and female workers who request it from revoking their day off on December 27th to be able to exercise the constitutionally guaranteed right to strike, to be able to participate in the legitimate protest against company projects “.

“We strongly condemn – continue the unions – this shameful corporate boycott: in a democratic country the strike is the only tool that allows female workers to fight for the respect of their rights and their working conditions “.

BNL proves once again, beyond the fine words of the CEO Elena Goitini, they conclude, “no respect for the women and men who work at the company and a bossy attitude from the late nineteenth century. asked the company to immediately revoke the top-down order that prevents the exercise of the right to strike, asking to give us immediate feedback: to date no answer. Strong and clear instead, the response of the workers will arrive on December 27th “.