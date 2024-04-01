“The same thing happened to a friend for 3000 euros, and another, however, saw repeated payments worth 10,000 euros“



BNL disaster: problems for customers, several accounts emptied: “The bank charges payments that were never made.” Let's see what happened in the article on the website www.fanpage.it.

“This morning I picked up the phone, opened the app and saw that something was wrong”, Marco (not his real name) is a BNL customer, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, one of the largest Italian banking groups, with around 2.54 million private customers. “When I checked I saw that payments had been made multiple times,” he explained to Fanpage.it. In fact, repeated charges of the same amount for a single operation appeared on the app. Marco had to pay the car installment of 390 euros, “it passed ten times, this continuous payment drained my account, for a total of 5000 euros“. It's not the only one, the problems started on March 29, and continued during the morning, in the early afternoon the bank warned that the malfunction was being resolved.

“I believe that the problem was at a national level because I heard from several colleagues throughout Italy and they confirmed to me that they too are having the same problems”, added Marco. “The same thing happened to a friend for 3000 euros, and another, however, saw repeated payments worth 10,000 euros“. On social media, reports have accumulated from users who have encountered the same problem related to the debit of payments. Many have tried to contact customer service without success, in fact the phone calls have not been made, most likely it is a problem of line.

“This is a technical anomaly,” the spokesperson explained BNL to Fanpage.it, “we have understood what the problem is, we are faced with a procedural anomaly in the process of being resolved. Customers run no risk of losing their money”.