The second edition of the tournament, the first in the “combined” formula, will be held from 10 to 16 July 2023 in Rome

We are now very close to the Italian tennis internationals, but the excitement is also growing for the padel tournament, which will take place from 10 to 16 July at the Foro Italico. A highly anticipated second edition of one of the 4 most important padel events in the world: tickets will be available from 26 April. And after having renewed its partnership with Fitp until 2028 as Title Sponsor of the Internazionali d’Italia, BNL will in fact also be Title Sponsor of the “BNL Italy Major Premier Padel”.

Structure — For the first time the tournament will be played in the combined formula, with women and men at the same time, to involve more and more players, fans and spectators. Italy – thanks to the synergistic work between Fitp and Sport e Salute – is therefore confirmed in the small number of nations chosen by the International Padel Federation to organize its most important events. See also Courtois is injured in the warm-up and does not play against Mallorca

Method of purchase — From 8 pm on April 26th it will be possible to buy tickets to attend the “Bnl Italy Major Premier Padel” directly on the TicketOne website: https://www.ticketone.it/. As for the Internationals of Italy, also in this case, all Fitp 2023 members have the extraordinary opportunity to purchase tickets with a 20% discount and season tickets with a 10% reduction.

April 21st – 4.50pm

