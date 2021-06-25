Outsourcing ofInformation technology he was born in back office comprising i administrative processes and the calculations that assist branch activities. The Bnl’s new course starts with a restructuring that touches some divisions of the institute controlled by the French group Bnp Paribas. He writes it The messenger adding that how deep this reorganization will be, however, is a story to be written, even if yesterday the trade unions asked for an urgent meeting with the new managing director Elena Goitini, the first female top manager at the helm of a large Italian credit institution, who at the end of April succeeded Andrea Munari became president.

The group’s aim is to create joint ventures on the model of what they did in the past UniCredit is Carige while managing Paolo Fiorentino, with Ubis (UniCredit Business Integrated Solutions, involved Ibm) and with Dock and that would also take part of the employees out of the corporate perimeter: the BNL transaction could involve around 800 bankers.

It seems that negotiations for the creation of the newco, in which the bank should keep a minority stake, are in progress with multiple counterparties: one could be the consulting firm Accenture and a multinational company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, operating in the business consulting sector. The externalization to be implemented with the joint venture they will find space in the new industrial plan which will be presented next year.