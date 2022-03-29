L’information technology of the core banking Of Bnl-Bnp Paribas with 250 bankers outside the former Treasury bank from April 1st. As anticipated by Affaritaliani.itthe group led by Elena Goitini and chaired by Andrea Munari has signed an agreement with the global giant of IT consulting Capgemini for the outsourcing of activities IT. Exit from the perimeter that precedes that of a part of the back-office instead sold to Accenture with 534 resources (operational outsourcing from 2 May) and that pushed in unions call for two strikes at the end of December (the first in the history of the bank) and at the end of January.



Elena Goitini, CEO of Bnl and head of Bnp Paribas in Italy

The agreement provides for a srl registered in the ABI, Capgemini Financial Techto whom to confer the business branch and from which to receive the services of information technology behind ten-year contractan operation that will allow the group controlled by the first French credit institution of focus on management activities instead and on commission income cutting costs due to growing competitive pressure in the banking sector.

According to reports from the Messengerthe governance from the newco will be Italian, the based in Rome and the personalwhich according to a source inside the institute will maintain the current contractual conditions as well as pension fund And policieswill be able enjoy wide-ranging guarantees by the transalpine consulting group. Including the possibility of returning to the bankfollowing employment tensions. Capgemini Financial Tech will be controlled by CapGemini Italy Financial Services (in turn below Capgemini Italy) that it already has 2 thousand professionals, of which 450 specialized on core banking.

Capgemini, which counts about 8 thousand employees and already collaborates with major banking groups in the country such as Intesa-Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Banco Bpmhas approximately 270 thousand employees worldwide and is listed on the Paris stock exchange. “The birth of Capgemini Financial Tech and the agreement with Bnl-Bnp Paribas make us very proud, because they allow us to trace a new path for the future of the banking system, making it ready to face the challenges of the market “, he explained in a note Andrea Falleni, CEO of Capgemini Italia. The transalpine group is a strategic partner of the Bnp Paribas group and of Bnl for 20 years.

For the deputy general manager and chief operating officer of the bank already owned by the Treasury Gianfilippo Pandolfiniinstead, “the transformation of services IT is one of the pillars of the industrial plan Bnl 22-25 and is part of a broad program of innovation of the operating model aimed at improving the time to marketthe quality and personalization of customer services “.

