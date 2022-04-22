Employees appeal to Pope Francis

“We have become a burden to be unloaded“: This is the complaint of fragile workers and caregivers, employees of Bnl, that the bank has decided to” sell “: they are about 200, out of a total of 600 employees considered by the institute “With reduced operation”. An operation that BNL has started a few years ago and which is now being completed with the sale of a business unit. To reconstruct the story, it is the newborn “Fragile workers and Bnl caregivers committee”which – we read on the site Social Editor – was constituted precisely to report the affair and ask for help. In these days, they have also transmitted their appeal to Pope Francis.

“Fragile, disabled, visually impaired, cancer patients, caregivers ask for support from the government, associations that protect disability and all citizens againstinsensitivity and indifference of the Italian / French credit institution. The disabled people of BNL protest against the sale of a business unit implemented by Banca Nazionale del Lavoro – they report – an institution first Italian and now French for which the fragility of its employees has become a burden to be unloaded “.

The committee reminds that the bank “closed 2021 with a profit of approximately € 376 million (up 3.7% compared to the previous year). A company that pours into these waters would really have the opportunity to make a difference, to show solidarity, attentive to everyone’s needs, sustainable at 360 degrees: Bnl would have the opportunity to stand out and show the whole world how much a large company can do for the good of its employees “.

And the workers remember the commitment of BNL and its employees alongside Telethon: “Bnl cares a lot about its ‘human face’: for over thirty years it has held a partnership with Telethon, supports research to combat important diseases, and uses this ‘generosity’ to fuel large promotional campaigns. Each year the branches of BNL are transformed and the workers are committed to raising funds in support of Telethon. A commitment that has been lavished on every corner of the bank by all female and male workers ”.

Less well known, however, is the dispute fought at the institute since last year: “A dispute never seen before: the bank intends to sell about 10% of its employees. An unprecedented operation, never seen before in the entire sector“. In this way, the institute is preparing for what the committee calls “one of the most ferocious social butchery operations ever thought of in the history of BNL”. For this reason, “many workers and many workers are ready to fight in the courts, supported by the trade unions, and are rightly convinced that they can win in terms of law and justice”.

More precisely, it always reads on Social Editorthis operation “planned and thought out at the table, comes from very far away: over time, reorganization after reorganization, Bnl has gradually moved and transferred workers and workers deemed to ‘reduced operation‘(as they define them!) in specific offices that are now subject to branch transfer. We are talking about frail people, the disabled, the visually impaired, cancer patients, caregivers: people who should be helped, supported, protected in the best possible way to reconcile less fortunate life needs with those of work. BNL’s response is ruthless and indifferent to the frailties of these employees, putting many families at risk “.

The stories of fragile workers “sold”