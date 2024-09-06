Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2024 – 13:49

After building a matrix in which 89% of its electricity generation comes from renewable sources, Brazil now needs to enter the second wave of the energy transition, which includes the production of green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel, better known by its acronym in English SAF. This assessment was made by the Director of Infrastructure at the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Luciana Costa, who assured, during an event on climate finance promoted by Amcham, that she would support the agenda.

The BNDES director highlighted that Brazil will have the cheapest green hydrogen in the world by 2030. At the same time, she pointed out, the world will have difficulty producing the necessary quantity of SAF without Brazil’s contribution.

She reported that BNDES will have innovation lines to finance SAF projects. The bank is already working on two projects. “More will emerge,” she predicted.

Recalling that the bank is deleveraged, Luciana Costa pointed out that BNDES has room to support sustainable projects, but intends to work together with the capital market and private banks. “We like it and want to co-invest.”

After noting that Brazil has already made the first wave of energy transition, the BNDES director stressed that the world is investing today to reach the current situation of the Brazilian energy matrix by 2050, the most renewable among the G20 economies. And many countries will not be able to do it. According to Luciana Costa, Brazil can achieve carbon neutrality before 2050, even without adopting new technologies.

“If other countries were in the same situation as Brazil, we wouldn’t be discussing global warming with the same urgency,” declared Luciana.