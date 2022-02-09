The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) signed, this Tuesday (8), a cooperation agreement with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The initiative provides for the presentation of proposals for the sustainable development of the sector.

The action is part of the Mining Week, an initiative of the ministry that intends, in the coming days, to discuss the challenges of the mineral sector in Brazil.

During the signing ceremony, the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, said that, by the end of June, the bank should publish a report with proposals in the areas of financing, innovation and sustainability in mining. According to him, it is similar to what the BNDES has been doing in the sanitation and gas sectors, with the structuring of projects to increase investments and the development of these markets.

For Montezano, the sector is viewed with prejudice and it is important to attract investments and develop initiatives that have a positive environmental impact.

“There is nothing to say about any sector today, in Brazil and in the world, not to mention sustainability. So, think of alternatives in which we deal with the circular economy, in the mining sector, in which we make the sector a positive environmental impact. Mining has the potential to have a positive impact on the environment if scaled well,” he said.

Until Thursday, the MME will give lectures, workshop and seminars on the mineral sector. The construction project of the National Mining Plan 2050 will also be presented.

Growth

The total production of the Brazilian mineral sector reached, last year, 1.150 billion tons, with 7% increase over the total of 1.073 billion tons in 2020, according to recent data released by the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram). The sector’s global revenue reached R$ 339 billion, 62% more than the R$ 209 billion registered in the previous year.

Currently, the sector directly employs 200,393 people and accounts for about 4% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the sum of all goods and services).

