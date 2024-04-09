The publication of the notice is scheduled for the 2nd semester; It is the organization's 1st public competition after 11 years without selections

BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) announced on Monday (April 8, 2024), which is expected to publish a notice for the 2nd half of this year. 150 vacancies must be offered for immediate filling, in addition to forming a reserve register.

According to BNDES, this will be the 1st competition after 11 years without selections. The vacancies will be for the position of analyst and will require higher education. The starting salary is R$20,900.00. The state development bank plans to reserve 30% of vacancies for black candidates and at least 10% for people with disabilities.

BNDES said that the position is being structured in the following areas of knowledge:

administration;

systems analysis – development;

systems analysis – support;

systems analysis – cybersecurity;

architecture-urbanism;

digital archivology;

accounting sciences;

data science;

Social Communication;

right;

economy;

engineering;

organizational psychology.

According to BNDES, this will be the first selection to include data science and cybersecurity. The introduction of the area was due to the advancement of digital transformation and AI (artificial intelligence).

“As it is a new area of ​​activity and disputed by several organizations, with people from multiple backgrounds dedicating themselves to it, the new emphasis on data science will require broad access, open to any university level training”, said the director of People, Information Technology and Operations at BNDES, Helena Tenório.

The organizing committee has not been defined. BNDES informed that it is evaluating proposals from institutions with experience in public tenders.