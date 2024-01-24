According to José Gordon, head of productive development at the bank, an amount of R$250 billion is within the institution's budget

After announcing an investment of R$250 billion for Brazilian industry, the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) indicated that it will not receive resources from the Union to reach the promised amount. In interview to the Economic valuethe bank's director of productive development, José Luiz Gordon, said that the amount is part of the organization's budget programming for the coming years.

“We are aligned with the government's budget forecasts, the BNDES is aligned with the Ministry of Finance's policy. The bank will not use Treasury resources”said Gordon in an interview published this Wednesday (January 24, 2024).

The initiative, called “New Industry Brazil”, will involve a total investment of R$ 300 billion for the sector until 2026. The majority of the contribution will come from BNDES, together with Finep (Financier of Studies and Projects) and Embrapii (Brazilian Industrial Research and Innovation Company).

For Gordon, the program will act as a “Industry Harvest Plan” by showing the availability of resources for the sector.

“The project is important for the economy to grow and for us to have productivity gains. It will not be possible to finance the production of machinery and equipment in the country without BNDES”he declared.

Financing will be made available through lines of credit and resources raised in the capital market, in alignment with the program's objectives and priorities.

According to BNDES, R$77.5 billion of the announced amount has already been approved for initiatives presented to the bank in 2023, with R$67 billion from the state bank and R$10.5 billion from Finep.

Of the total of R$300 billion, the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, informed that the division will be made as follows: