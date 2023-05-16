President of the state development bank said that the line for the export industry will be launched on May 25 at Fiesp

The president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadanteannounced on Monday (15.May.2023) that the state development bank will launch a line of financing for the industry.

According to the former senator, the program will be launched at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) on May 25th. He also stated that he will expand the subsidy for agriculture.

“We will launch a similar line (to the agro subsidy): one for export to industry and another to finance the export industry”he said in an interview with TV Cultura’s “Roda Viva” program.

TLP

In the interview, the BNDES president cited subsidies implemented by other countries, such as the United States, and by economic blocs, such as the European Union, to defend changes in the TLP (Long-Term Rate).

“Subsidy is not jabuticaba. Jabuticaba has the highest interest rate on the planet. This is a jabuticaba that only we have. Subsidy exists in all economies”, declared.

On May 3, the BNDES president brought together with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadto discuss changes in the TLP and in the payment of dividends by the federal development bank.

INTEREST RATE

Mercadante returned to comment on the basic interest rate, the Selic, maintained at 13.75% per year by the BC (Central Bank) Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) for the 6th consecutive meeting on May 3.

According to him, “nothing justifies” Brazil has the highest level of interest rates in the world. “Brazil cannot have the highest interest rate”he declared.

BNDES PERFORMANCE

Mercadante also criticized what, in his assessment, the federal development bank has become in recent years. For him, “the BNDES has become a quasi-fiscal instrument for withdrawing resources from the economy and financing the Treasury”.

“That shy, embarrassed, timid BNDES thing is over. He ended. No, the BNDES is back. Lula returned to the planet, and the BNDES returned to Brazil. It will debate, it will participate and it will discuss”he stated.