SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) announced on Wednesday that it had approved the subscription of up to 210 million reais in investment fund shares to support small clients of the agricultural group Kepler Weber.

“The resources invested in the fund will be used exclusively to finance rural producers in the purchase of storage systems for agricultural products supplied by Kepler Weber – the anchor company of the operation”, said the bank in a note.

Through the financing model, the BNDES joins forces with anchor companies to set up funds that will offer credit to the chain of suppliers and customers of the partner companies.

The BNDES may subscribe senior shares equivalent to up to 70% of the fund’s total assets of 300 million reais.

The fund will also have junior subordinated quotas fully subscribed by Kepler Weber and the mezzanine subordinated class subscribed by BTG Pactual, responsible for the management, administration and custody of the fund.

(By Aluísio Alves)