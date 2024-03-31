The amount will be allocated to the Be8 project located in Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul

Financing of R$729.7 million for the Be8national leader in biodiesel production, was approved by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) for the construction of an ethanol and bran factory from the processing of cereals (wheat, triticale and corn, among others) in Passo Fundo (RS). Of the total, R$500 million comes from BNDES More Innovation Program.

The plant will be flexible for the production of anhydrous ethanol, which can be added to gasoline, or hydrated for direct consumption, and will have a capacity of 209 million liters per year, which is equivalent to 20% of Rio Grande do Sul's demand, which today has to import the product from other states. The new factory will process 525 thousand tons of cereals per year to produce ethanol and bran.

The president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadantesaid that Brazil has a central role in implementing projects for the energy transition, especially in the biofuels sector.

“We are living in a historic window of opportunities and BNDES has been contributing significantly to innovation in the industry, so that it becomes greener and more sustainable”he stated.

For the director of Productive Development, Innovation and Foreign Trade at BNDES, José Luis Gordon, “the project brings together several elements of innovation and bioeconomy that are included in the president’s new industrial policy Lula[PT]: the national production of biofuel, the use of new raw materials, such as wheat, and the consequent reduction in the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere”he stated.

According to the director, the project also includes the reuse of waste and the elimination of liquid effluents.

Bold initiative

The president of Be8, Erasmo Carlos Batistella, said that “this financing by the BNDES Mais Inovação Program is very important as it recognizes this investment as a bold initiative, with a lot of innovation, which will also represent an increase in the supply of bran for animal protein production chains, in addition to promoting investment in technology development genetics for the production of specific wheat for ethanol feedstock”.

With the project, Be8 will create around 220 direct jobs in the operation phase, after the work is completed. 700 jobs will also be created during the implementation of the program, giving preference to hiring local labor, promoting training and specialized training for maintenance and operation of the unit.

It will also have self-production of electricity with cogeneration from biomass and the surplus energy supply will be made available in the municipality's distribution network. There will be no release of liquid effluents, which will be used to produce steam in the production process.

With information from Brazil Agency.