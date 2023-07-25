President of the state development bank did not give details on which projects will receive funds

The president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, said that the state development bank will have R$ 50 billion to finance infrastructure projects this year. The statement was given on the night of this Monday (July 24, 2023).

“The amount is double compared to last year. As for the private sector, in the public-private partnership format, we will have another R$ 100 billion. But the country needs an additional R$300 billionsaid Mercadante in conversation with journalists after meeting with the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm).

Mercadante stated that the BNDES project portfolio is “very strong”with growth of 207% in relation to new projects.

“So a great motivation for investing in this new macroeconomic environment. There is an expectation regarding the drop in interest rates and also new financial instruments that accelerate investments”he said.

Also according to Mercadante, the state development bank increased financing for micro, small and medium-sized companies by 56% in 2023 – an amount of R$ 43 billion.

“But we need new instruments. […] We will now have the launch of the PAC, the Growth Acceleration Program, and we will have the ecological transformation program that is being coordinated by the Ministry of Finance”he declared.

The president of BNDES highlighted 3 pillars for a “new investment perspective” in the country. Being:

PAC;

new industrial policy; It is

Green Transition Package, also called the Green Package.

GROWTH IN DISBURSEMENTS

On July 11, Mercadante said that disbursements from the federal development bank grew 21% in the 1st half of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

Based on the BNDES historical series, the bank disbursed BRL 50.53 billion in the 1st half of 2022. The 21% increase would raise financing to BRL 61.14 billion from January to June of this year.

“The BNDES has very promising expectations for the 2nd semester”, said Mercadante. However, the official figures for the period have not yet been released. The statement was given at the development bank event “Brazilian Ambition Conference: Infrastructure and Climate Transition”.

According to the BNDES president, the development bank also recorded a 209% increase in the BNDES project portfolio in the semester. “There is a huge interest in investing in Brazil”he declared.

Mercadante also stated that the BNDES exceeded last year’s export financing. “The same thing will happen with infrastructure. As early as next month, we are surpassing all infrastructure financing”he stated.