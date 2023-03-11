Minister of Labor promises to punish employers rigorously; should visit Bento Gonçalves until the beginning of April

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, promised on Friday (10.Mar.2023) more rigor in the punishment of companies that keep workers in conditions analogous to slavery. As an example of stricter punishment, he cited the summary execution of loans with BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

“For companies that insist on using [mão de obra em situação de escravidão], we will offer the rigor of the law. Let’s go back with the dirty list”, said Marino to the Folha de S. Paulo.

A “dirty list” to which the minister refers includes individuals and legal entities held responsible for work analogous to slavery. The names go on the list only after the accused have defended themselves administratively in the 1st and 2nd Instances. They remain listed for 2 years initially.

In addition to foreclosure on loans, Marinho said that companies will be temporarily prevented from taking public funding and providing public services.

The minister also stated that he intends to visit Bento Gonçalves (RS) by the beginning of April. A joint action between the PRF (Federal Highway Police), the PF (Federal Police) and the Ministry of Labor and Employment rescued, on February 22, 206 workers who faced degrading working conditions in the city.

Attracted by the promise of a salary of R$4,000, the workers reported delays in wage payments, physical violence, long working hours and the supply of spoiled food.

The case began to be investigated after 3 people who fled the scene contacted the PRF in Caxias do Sul (RS). They were hired by the Fênix company to work for Aurora, Garibaldi and Salton wineries.

In addition to Serra Gaúcha, Marinho said that he intends to visit Minas Gerais and other states to encourage the business community to “do not practice savagery”.

The minister assessed that the political context of recent years may have facilitated the increase in cases of work analogous to slavery and praised the work of labor auditors.