Mercadante does not rule out the use of fossil energies; development bank announced studies on oil exploration in the region

The president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, defended that the institution participate in the debates between Petrobras and Ibama on the continuation of oil drilling studies on the Equatorial Margin, located on the coast of Amapá.

“The energy transition does not rule out fossil energy. It’s a process. We have to encourage the transition, but the global goals do not presuppose the elimination of fossils. Overcoming oil as an energy source will take some time,” Mercadante told journalists on Monday (May 5, 2023).

“Petrobras is going to become an energy company and make a decisive contribution in the future. It has great expectations in offshore wind, but we need to advance in the regulatory framework”, said Mercadante.

Recently, the president of BNDES informed that the bank will start studies on oil exploration in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin by Petrobras. He declared that this should happen after analyzes by Ibama and the state company itself.

According to Mercadante, the expectation in relation to the region covers reserves that can vary between 10 billion and 30 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which would mean reserves between US$ 770 billion and US$ 2.3 trillion.

Despite nodding support, Mercadante did not want to advance a position on the subject. “The BNDES is slow, it is solid, it will study in depth and, at the right time, will position itself”, he said.

imbroglio

Ibama vetoed on May 17 the request from Petrobras for test drilling at sea, 179 km off the coast of Amapá, in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin region. The objective of the state-owned company would be to check if there is indeed oil in the area, which has been called “new pre-salt”. Read the full decision (223 KB) and the technical advice on which it was based (473 KB).

According to the president of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho (PSB)the request shows “Worrying inconsistencies” for safe operation in “high socio-environmental vulnerability”. It also states that the basin region of the mouth of the Amazon River is “extreme socio-environmental sensitivity”.

However, the only drilling site for Petrobras to study is 500 km from the mouth of the Amazon River, according to the state. The depth of this 1st well would be 2,880 meters.

The region is one of the main focuses of the exploratory campaign in the Strategic Plan 2023-2027. It covers 5 sedimentary basins, which extend from the coast of Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte.