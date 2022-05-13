Montezano said that it is not usual to have offers like this from the 2nd fortnight of July to the 1st fortnight of September

the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Gustavo Montezano, stated this Thursday (May 12, 2022) that the period from July to September does not seem appropriate for offers such as the capitalization of electrobras.

“From the 2nd fortnight of July until the 1st fortnight of September, it is very unusual to make offers, because of the summer in the Northern Hemisphere, because the markets have little liquidity”said Montezano, when asked about the capitalization of Eletrobras during the presentation of the BNDES balance sheet.

Montezano said, in turn, that the periods for capitalization must be informed by Eletrobras. The government intended to privatize the company in May, but had to postpone the offering of shares because the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) extended its judgment on the measure.

With the postponement of the TCU judgment, the former Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said that the government intends to make the capitalization at the end of the 1st semester or in July. The TCU, however, has not yet concluded the trial. The Court will resume the analysis of the case next Wednesday (May 18, 2022).

If the TCU approves the capitalization of Eletrobras, the government must register the offer with the CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission) and with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, the American CVM). The bodies also need to evaluate the request and the Executive must still make a roadshow to present the offer to investors.

Gustavo Montezano said he expects a “green light” from the TCU to continue with this process next Wednesday (May 18). “I hope they do a technical treatment of the issue and that we have the green light to move forward with the operation”said the president of BNDES.