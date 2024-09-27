Governors Elmano de Freitas and Mauro Mendes met with Lula this Thursday to sign the financing

The BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) signed, this Thursday (September 26, 2024), contracts totaling R$ 3.3 billion with the States of Ceará and Mato Grosso do Sul. These agreements, part of the program BNDES Invest Impacto, are for basic sanitation and road infrastructure projects.

In Ceará, the investment of R$1 billion is for sanitation and water supply works in 39 municipalities. The action will impact approximately 1.5 million people. Among the projects is the duplication of Eixão das Águas and investment in the Ceará Water and Sewage Company.

The idea is to guarantee water security in the metropolitan region of Fortaleza and universalize the sewage service by 2033.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the investment of R$2.3 billion will be used to pave and restore around 800 km of state highways, in addition to implementing a monitoring system for the road network. The measure should help the agricultural sector.

“Sanitation is essential for the population’s quality of housing and life, as it reduces health risks, especially children’s”stated the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante.

The BNDES financing program also helps to qualify investments, speeding up the contracting process and offering more predictability to States when planning their investments.

The governors of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas (PT), and Mato Grosso do Sul, Eduardo Riedel (PSDB), signed the contracts in a meeting at Palácio do Planalto with the president Luz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Mercadante.

BNDES and Amazon

The Bank also announced this Thursday (September 26) R$ 180 million of Amazon Fund for the Fire Departments of Amapá, Amazonas, Pará and Roraima. Each will receive R$45 million. The transfers are non-refundable and came from a total of R$405 million in resources for the category.

According to the federal development bank, the idea is to support essential corporations in fighting fires in the Amazon. Investments will be mainly directed towards equipping and structuring the Fire Departments. There will be development of actions to prevent, combat, monitor and inspect fires.