Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2024 – 21:19

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) regulated the rules for contracting the working capital line for rural producers, agricultural production cooperatives, cereal producers and suppliers of agricultural inputs in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the floods in May this year. According to a circular sent by the development bank to financial institutions, the line can be contracted from October 11th. Financing requests must be filed by borrowers with onlending financial agents.

The working capital line for cooperatives is part of the federal government’s package of measures to help agriculture in Rio Grande do Sul with resources from the Social Fund and was created through Resolution 5,172/2024 of the National Monetary Council (CMN). The financing will have a total term of 96 months (eight years) for cooperatives and rural producers in municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul with an emergency situation or state of public calamity recognized by the federal government from April 26th to July 31st, 2024.

To access financing, rural producers will have to prove a loss equal to or greater than 30% in expected income from production as a result of adverse climate effects with a technical report. The credit limit cannot exceed the sum of installments due or due in 2024 and 2025 owed by the borrower in rural credit operations and rural product notes (CPRs).

Agricultural production cooperatives, cereal producers and resellers will have to present a statement regarding the need for credit to continue operations, indicating difficulties in receiving amounts owed by rural producers in financial and commercial operations. Cooperatives, resellers and cereal producers that access the credit line will need to allocate at least 70% of the financed amount to refinance the debts of rural producers and prove the renegotiation of the producers’ original debt.

Family farming cooperatives must also have more than 70% of their members in municipalities with a recognized emergency or calamity and at least 30% of the production scheduled to be processed, processed or sold in the months of April and May 2024 has been lost, no has been sold by cooperatives or has not been delivered by members of the cooperative as a result of floods, floods, heavy rains, floods, windstorms, landslides or floods. They must also present a statement about the minimum percentage of loss or economic loss and the need for credit to continue the operation.

Contact: [email protected]