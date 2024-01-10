The amount offered by the bank already reaches R$8.5 million; Resources can be used until June 2024

O BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) announced this Wednesday (Dec 10, 2024) the release of an additional R$3 billion to finance rural producers under the 2023-2024 Harvest Plan. Added to amounts previously made available, the amount is equivalent to R$8.5 million, with a term of use until June of this year.

“Rural producers need to be alert, as the resources in this line, which are transferred to accredited institutions, are close to being completely used even before the opening of the new Harvest Plan”declared, in a statement, the bank's president, Aloizio Mercadante.

Beneficiaries who participate in the Safra Plan can request loans to expand production and invest in technology with lower interest rates. In the program covering the years 2023 and 2024, BNDES has already approved R$18.2 billion and served more than 99,000 customers with indirect operations.

“In any case, in addition to the Safra Plan, BNDES offers its own solutions to guarantee the supply of credit to the agricultural sector throughout the year, such as BNDES Crédito Rural. In the current harvest, the product already totals R$4.2 billion in approved operations”says the official announcement.