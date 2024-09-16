The apartment of the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, was invaded on the night of this Saturday, the 14th. He was not at the property, which is located in Copacabana, in the south zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

THE State contacted Mercadante’s press office, who informed him that he would not comment on the case and is awaiting investigations by the Federal Police.

The report tried to contact the Federal Police and the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, but received no response.



