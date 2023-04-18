According to the director of the development bank, the project will include concessions for administration, maintenance of hospitals and sanitation
The director of Planning at BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Nelson Barbosasaid that the development bank plans to create a national program of PPPs (public-private partnerships).
In an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Tuesday (April 18, 2023), Barbosa said that the project will include concessions for administration, hospital maintenance, sanitation and urban mobility.
The BNDES director stated that PPP in the areas of health and education would have greater proportions “if they were part of a federal initiative”.
Barbosa explained that Fundeb (Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund) could be used as a “guarantee” to make a daycare or school administration PPP. “We launched a case at Hospital de Guarulhos that can be reproduced on a national scale. It is a hospital administration PPP”said Barbosa.
For the BNDES director, this government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will be more open to PPPs. According to him, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, “have a lot of appreciation” through partnerships.
Read other topics covered in Nelson Barbosa’s interview:
- Forest PPPs – “You get a forest for a period of 20 to 30 years, with the right to exploit wood, for example, but in a sustainable way. You can remove I don’t know how many cubic meters each year, on the other hand, you have to reforest”.
- fiscal milestone – “I think the fiscal framework is a proposal in the right direction. The fiscal framework, by showing a recovery of the primary result to have a surplus in 2026, signals that it controls expectations”.
- industry – “The BNDES has already lent a lot to the industry, which lost a stake in the bank because it lost a stake in Brazil”.
