According to the director of the development bank, the project will include concessions for administration, maintenance of hospitals and sanitation

The director of Planning at BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Nelson Barbosasaid that the development bank plans to create a national program of PPPs (public-private partnerships).



In an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Tuesday (April 18, 2023), Barbosa said that the project will include concessions for administration, hospital maintenance, sanitation and urban mobility.

The BNDES director stated that PPP in the areas of health and education would have greater proportions “if they were part of a federal initiative”.

Barbosa explained that Fundeb (Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund) could be used as a “guarantee” to make a daycare or school administration PPP. “We launched a case at Hospital de Guarulhos that can be reproduced on a national scale. It is a hospital administration PPP”said Barbosa.

For the BNDES director, this government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will be more open to PPPs. According to him, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, “have a lot of appreciation” through partnerships.

Read other topics covered in Nelson Barbosa’s interview: