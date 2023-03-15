Banco de fomento had gains of R$ 12.5 billion; Mercadante says he wants to “double the size of the bank” by 2026

O BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) recorded recurring net income of BRL 12.5 billion in 2022, an increase of 46.2% compared to 2021. Considering extraordinary amounts recorded last year, the accounting net income recorded by the bank of state development reaches R$ 41.7 billion.



The disclosure of the BNDES financial balance sheet was held on this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023), in an event attended by the president of the autarchy, Aloizio Mercadante, and other members of the board.

According to the financial director of the federal development bank, Alexandre Abreu, the difference between the profits of R$ 12.5 and R$ 41.7 billion is due to the way in which the amounts received are accounted for. “Everything that we understand will not be repeated on a recurring basis, we extract to reach recurring profit”he declared.

The net accounting result considers, for example, factors such as dividend income from Petrobras, of R$ 17.2 billion, and amounts owed by the operator Oi (R$ 4 billion).

“We have over BRL 10 billion [relativos a outros eventos não recorrentes]. Among them, the revaluation of JBS shares, whose valuation changed from equity to market value. That alone was R$ 6 billion in results that will never be repeated. In this amount there are also sales of assets that were made during the year”added the financial director of the BNDES.

The survey also shows that disbursements for loans and credit offers reached BRL 97.5 billion in 2022, equivalent to 1% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The portfolio of equity investments accounted for the amount of R$ 62.7 billion. According to Alexandre Abreu, 77% of the value is concentrated in 4 companies, being Petrobras, JBS, Eletrobras and Copel.

Default rates (over 90 days) dropped by 0.13%.

asset reduction

Alexandre Abreu stated that the BNDES has seen a reduction in its total assets since 2014. Loan portfolio, returns to the national treasury and the policy of selling shareholdings are some of the indexes responsible for this “fall movement”.

“Until mid-2007, we had assets of around R$480 billion. This asset goes up during the crisis [de 2008] to BRL 1,400 billion. Since 2014, the bank has been decreasing at an average rate of 9% per year. These assets are divided between loan portfolios, treasury [o valor em caixa]shareholdings and others”he explained.

According to the financial director, the values ​​corrected by the IPCA (National Index of Consumer Prices) show that the amount of R$ 12.5 billion accounted for in 2022 is “approximately half, in real terms, of what it was in 2014 and equivalent to what it was in mid-2008 [R$ 620 bilhões]“.

“Only in 2008 this amount represented around 7% of GDP. Today, it represents almost 5%. When we look at this percentage of GDP, we can say that we have fallen by around 30% since 2008. That is, the bank has been shrinking its loan portfolio quite significantly in recent years”he stated.

Furthermore, Alexandre Abreu highlighted that this drop is worrying for the BNDES from the point of view of the possibility of promoting the local economy.

“The country loses the ability of a bank to support its economy, but as a bank. Because you have the main asset, the bank’s revenue generator, systematically falling over the last 7 to 8 years”he said.

The president of the BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, stated that the main objective is to recover the economic reach of the state development bank.

“Our project is to return to the historic level of BNDES disbursements since the beginning of the implementation of the real, which is 2% of GDP. For this, we want to double the size of the BNDES by 2026 so that it can fulfill its role in economic and social development”he spoke.