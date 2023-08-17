Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 7:33 pm

In the second result under the administration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) reported this Wednesday, 16, the consolidated result for the first six months of 2023. The accounting profit was R$ 9 .5 billion in the first half, a 61% drop compared to the same period in 2022. Net income was R$3.7 billion, 45% less than in the same period last year, impacted by returns in 2022, which bank president, Aloizio Mercadante, again criticized.

Mercadante recalled that last year R$ 72 billion were returned to the Treasury in advance, with an impact on the results of the development bank. “It is the BNDES Treasury that has to be weaned,” he said. “We are trying to reduce the amount of transfers to the Treasury.”

The remaining amount owed by the BNDES to the National Treasury reached R$45 million on June 30, a reduction of 4.5%. The president of the development bank stated that the BNDES intends to pay 25% of profits in dividends. And he pointed out that “the majority of development banks in the world do not pay dividends”.

disbursements

BNDES disbursements in the first half reached R$ 40.6 billion, an increase of 22% compared to the same period in 2022. When July is added, the index goes to 31%, indicating acceleration in this item. The increase occurred in all sectors, indicated the bank, with nominal growth of 11% in industry, 17% in infrastructure, 21% in commerce and services and 54% in agriculture.

“It was a 31% increase while the capital market had a 37% drop, and corporate financing on the market fell 6.5%”, said the president of the BNDES, who was optimistic with the disbursement projections for the second semester and sees a chance of reaching R$ 120 billion in 2023. “We are very motivated”, he said. “We have already increased disbursements in infrastructure”, added the director of Planning and Project Structuring, Nelson Barbosa.

From January to June of this year, approvals of new operations for smaller companies (MSEs) grew 53% compared to the first half of 2022, reaching R$ 18.9 billion. Adding to this the BRL 24 billion in new financing for MSMEs from other financial agents guaranteed by the BNDES FGI, the volume of support reaches approximately BRL 43 billion.

Barbosa recalled that the ‘Americanas event’ increased the demand for credit at the BNDES. In the first half of this year, he witnessed “the biggest fraud by a private company in Brazil”, stressed Mercadante. The scandal led to a scenario of risk aversion in the credit market, with restrictions and increased costs for borrowers.

Despite record disbursements, the expanded loan portfolio, which includes loans, debentures and other credit assets, remained stable in the first half: R$479.1 billion on July 30th of this year before R$479 billion on December 31st, 2022, representing 67% of total assets.

Of the loan portfolio, 56% are in green assets and social development, Abreu pointed out. Of the total disbursements, R$ 7.2 billion were allocated to carbon sequestration. Since 2015, BNDES has helped remove 100 million tons of carbon, equivalent to 32 years without cars in the city of São Paulo. For the harvest plan, the increase was 54%.

Consultations, on the other hand, grew 151% in the semester and reached R$ 126.8 billion, spread across all sectors – with emphasis on infrastructure, which reached R$ 74.2 billion, an increase of 175%. The expectation is for more progress with a lower interest rate window, said Barbosa. “With the drop in interest rates, consultations with the BNDES may turn into actual projects.”

The total assets of the BNDES System added up to R$706.8 billion last June, an increase of 3.4% in relation to the previous half-year period, resulting from the increase in availability and the R$4.2 billion growth in the half-year period. fair value of the portfolio of equity interests in non-affiliated companies.

The equity portfolio totaled R$66.4 billion at the end of June, up 5.9% in the first half, due to the increase in the fair value of investments in non-affiliated companies. The main companies invested in in terms of the total portfolio are Petrobras (48%), JBS (13%), Eletrobras (12%) and Copel (9%).

According to the development bank, defaults in up to 90 days stood at 0.01%, a level at an unprecedented level and on the opposite path to that of the National Financial System (SFN). A rate of 94.4% of the operations were classified in the lowest risk levels (between AA and C) in the semester. The percentage is higher than that of the SFN, of 90.8% on March 31, 2023, the latest data available.

The Basel Ratio closed the semester at 34%, an improvement of 1.3% in relation to the value disclosed in the quarterly balance sheet, due to the decrease in dividend payments, from 60% to 25%, and the net profit of R$ 9 .5 billion.

The bank’s shareholders’ equity reached R$140.6 billion, an increase of 7% in relation to the immediately previous semester, with a result arising from the net income in the semester, in addition to the positive impact of the adjustment to market value of shares and government bonds.

In terms of funding sources, the FAT (Worker Support Fund) and the National Treasury accounted for 57.5% and .67%, respectively. From the constitutional FAT, R$ 11 billion entered, of which R$ 8.1 billion were appropriated referring to interest, net of ordinary payments, from the Fund’s balance with the bank of R$ 389.5 billion on June 30th.

Liabilities with external funding amounted to R$ 27.1 billion, down 1.1% in the semester. The inflow of US$ 750 million in funds raised from the IDB was offset by the effect of the devaluation of the dollar on the outstanding balance of the contracts and by amortization of outstanding balances, with emphasis on the payment of R$ 900 million to the Japanese Bank for Cooperation International.