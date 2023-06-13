President of the state development bank, Aloizio Mercadante confirms the information in a seminar this Monday (June 12)

the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, said this Monday (June 12, 2023) that he should take “3 to 4 months” to return with the BNDES card –which grants pre-approved credit for the acquisition of goods and services by companies.

The statement by the holder of the federal development bank was made during the seminar “Challenges and Credit Opportunities with the BNDES”, held by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), in the city of São Paulo.

“I saw the request for us to expand [o cartão], because today we have a limited number of BNDES cards. We had a problem with Banco do Brasil that we already solved, because imagine we didn’t have any joint operations”he stated.

Mercadante went so far as to say that it is necessary to “term” to update the computer system, as well as to determine a “control because of default” like this “some new criteria in the model” of the BNDES card.

“POSSIBLE TO BREATHE”

During the seminar, the president of the state development bank stated that Brazil is going through a time when it is possible “breathe”from an economic point of view.

“Brazil is the 4th fastest growing country in the world. Inflation dropped sharply. The tax issue is well balanced. O [ministro da Fazenda] Fernando Haddad is doing a great job for the approval of the fiscal framework and starting a tax reform, which is fundamental”highlighted.

Aloizio Mercadante also took advantage of his speech to complain about the bank’s dividend payment to the Union.

“No development bank in the world pays dividends on this scale, there is no such thing. It is a bank to develop the economy. How does the controller take 60% of our capital? It is the cheapest money we have to lend”he stated.

Finally, Mercadante stated that he accepts payment from the institution, but with the minimum amount adopted by publicly traded companies, which is 25% of the company’s profit. However, at the end of the declaration, he pointed out that “before we didn’t pay anything”.