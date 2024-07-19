At an event to announce the bank’s resources at Embraer, in the interior of São Paulo, the PT member criticized the management of BNDES under Bolsonaro

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Friday (19.Jul.2024) that the loans from BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) in its government are political decisions, not technical or economic ones.

“It is not always that the BNDES finances Brazilian exports, it is not always that the BNDES has the courage to lend R$4.5 billion to finance an airplane for an American company. This is a political decision. This is not an economic and technical decision, this is a political decision. And the political decision is made by the government.”he declared.

In São José dos Campos (SP), Lula announced a loan of R$ 4.5 billion from BNDES to the Embraer produce and export 32 E175 commercial aircraft to the American Airlines.

The PT member criticized the management of BNDES under the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to him, at the time, the bank only served to return resources to the National Treasury. He also complained about the idea of ​​selling part of Embraer and said he was sad to hear the news when he was not in government.

“I came here because during the past period, BNDES was a bank that only served to return money to the National Treasury and do the crazy things they did in this country”he declared.

Another criticism was about the “black box” from the federal development bank, which Bolsonaro promised to reveal and, according to Lula, never found anything.

Lula said that the institution is strict when lending money and, therefore, only those who already have money can borrow from BNDES.

“He spent 4 years saying he was going to find a ‘black box’ at BNDES. What he found was the most balanced bank in this country”he stated.

Below are the authorities present at the event:

Watch the event (48min11s):