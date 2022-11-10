Result was influenced by Petrobras dividends; represents a 15% drop compared to the same period in 2021

O BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) recorded net income of R$ 9.6 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2022. The result was published this Thursday (10.Nov.2022). Here’s the intact (1 MB).

The profit is 15% lower than the one obtained in the same period in 2021. According to the finance director of BNDES, Lourenço Tigre, the result was influenced by the receipt of dividends, especially from the Petrobraswhich total R$ 7 billion.

There was a drop of 17.9% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2022, when the bank had a net profit of R$ 11.7 billion. In the year, the BNDES recorded a profit of R$ 34.2 billion, up 29.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

“The BNDES today is much better supported than it was 4 years ago and we wish the best of luck and the greatest possible success to anyone who comes to run the bank in the future”, said the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, in an interview with journalists.

The financial institution’s loan portfolio, in turn, reached R$454.8 billion in the 3rd quarter, representing 63.3% of total assets until September 2022. Disbursements were R$29.4 billion in the period and of R$62.9 billion from January to September 2022.

“Financial intermediation product reached BRL 4.9 billion, an increase of 11.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021, following the increase in the Selic rate, which remunerates cash and government bonds”, says an excerpt from the report.

To the National Treasury, BNDES paid R$ 12.6 billion in the accumulated 9 months of 2022. According to the bank, in addition to these amounts, R$ 1.8 billion in taxes were paid.

TRANSITION

Gustavo Montezano said that the bank’s board has not yet been approached by the transitional government. “My cycle at the bank ends now”he added.

“We have already been notified by the economy so that we can prepare and prepare an internal team to be available. The internal team is already available to do so. […] We want to be as collaborative as possible.”declared.