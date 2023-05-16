President of the state development bank cited “absolute loyalty” to Haddad and said tension is “part of economic history”

The president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadanteruled out that the current formulation of the state development bank is a counterpoint to the Ministry of Finance, commanded by Fernando Haddad.

“I have a relationship of friendship and companionship, absolute loyalty with Fernando Haddad”, he said. The statement was given in an interview to the “Roda Viva” program on TV Cultura on Monday (May 15, 2023).

According to the former senator, what happens is that there has always been tension between “who steps on the accelerator and who steps on the brake of the economy”.

For Mercadante, however, this tension is “part of economic history and is in the essence of BNDES”.

“What can not? Against each other. One cannot harm the other. Haddad will have full and unrestricted solidarity and support in what depends on my decisions and what I can do for him”he stated.

NEW FISCAL FRAMEWORK

Aloizio Mercadante also said that “no doubt” that the PT (Workers’ Party) bench in the National Congress will support the new fiscal framework proposed by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

For the former senator, the debate on the proposal among members of the government takes place because the PT is “a mass party, it is plural”.

“The bench will support the fiscal framework. He debated, will support and will sustain the government as he did in the most difficult moments of our project over these 43 years”he said.

Still in Mercadante’s assessment, the fiscal framework is “innovative” It is “creative”. According to him, it is no use “cast” the rule because, otherwise, “you break, like the ceiling”.

“You have to have parameters, you have to have responsibility, you have to have predictability, transparency in the subsidy”he declared.

PRIVATIZATION OF ELETROBRAS

During the interview, the BNDES president also defended that the Brazilian government should have greater participation in the Eletrobras. Currently, the federal administration owns 43% of the company’s shares, but is entitled to only one seat on the board.

“Turning to the Supreme Court to guarantee public interest and that of the Brazilian State, which, in the last instance, is going to have to honor any problem that this company has, I think it is an obligation”he declared.