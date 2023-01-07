The BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) approved financing in the amount of R$ 3.5 billion for the implementation of 2 wind complexes and a solar complex and the respective transmission lines, in Bahia and Minas Gerais. The installed capacity will be 1.5 GW, with total investments reaching R$ 10.6 billion. The bank’s participation will take place through the BNDES Finem program.

The energy generated will be equivalent to that needed to supply approximately 2.6 million homes. With this, emissions of more than 8.6 million tons of CO₂ will be avoided. The undertakings contribute to increasing installed capacity in renewable energies and to the development of the free energy market in the country.

The Serra do Assuruá Wind Complex, implemented by the Engie Group, is located in the municipality of Gentio do Ouro (BA). It comprises 24 wind farms with 188 Vestas wind turbines. Its total installed capacity is 846 MW. With a BNDES loan of BRL 1.5 billion, the project is expected to enter into commercial operation, in stages, from July 2024 to June 2025.

The Novo Horizonte Wind Complex, from the Pan American Energy Group, located in the Bahian municipalities of Novo Horizonte, Boninal, Brotas de Macaúbas, Ibitiara, Oliveira dos Brejinhos and Piatã, is made up of 10 wind farms, of which 8 will receive support of R$ 900 million from the BNDES for implementation. The venture will add up to investments of R$ 3 billion, with a total installed capacity of 423 MW.

The Solar Boa Sorte Complex, owned by the Atlas Group, will consist of 8 photovoltaic plants. It is located in the mining town of Paracatu. The bank’s support will be R$ 1.1 billion.

The scope of the project also includes the installation of a supervisory, security, control, local and remote monitoring system, as well as communication systems. The complex will have more than 778,000 solar panels. The expected date for the start of commercial operations is January 2025.

With information from Brazil Agency.