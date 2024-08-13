Micro, small and medium-sized companies received R$29.3 billion in loans from the bank in the first 6 months of 2024

THE BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) recorded a 53.2% growth in credit approvals for micro, small and medium-sized companies in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. During the period, the bank approved R$29.3 billion in loans to small businesses.

Read the historical series of recent years:

1st semester of 2019: R$ 12.3 billion;

R$ 12.3 billion; 1st semester of 2020: R$ 15.4 billion;

R$ 15.4 billion; 1st semester of 2021: R$ 13.3 billion;

R$ 13.3 billion; 1st semester of 2022: R$ 14.2 billion;

R$ 14.2 billion; 1st semester of 2023: R$ 19.1 billion;

R$ 19.1 billion; 1st half of 2024: R$29.3 billion.

In the first 6 months of 2024, BNDES’ recurring profit was R$7.2 billion, an increase of 94.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

The financial institution’s expanded credit portfolio was R$530.2 billion, up 10.7% compared to the first half of last year. BNDES’ net equity closed the first half at R$160 billion.

This report will receive more information.