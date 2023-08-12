Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 6:13 pm

In reference to the previously published note, the BNDES clarifies that, when mentioning BRL 440 billion for the New PAC, the bank’s president, Aloizio Mercadante, was referring to the total resources available by the country’s public banks and not just the BNDES. Institutions such as Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal also participate in this amount. Here is the corrected note:

The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, said this Friday, 11, that the country’s public banks have, together, R$ 440 billion available to finance projects foreseen in the New Acceleration Program for Growth (PAC).

“Us (public banks) we have a mission to finance the PAC with R$ 370 billion. Banco do Brasil improved its proposal, Caixa improved its proposal. So we have to say to Minister Rui (Costa, from the Civil House) that we have BRL 440 billion to finance the PAC”, said Mercadante, during the launch ceremony of the program, at Theatro Municipal, in downtown Rio.

Mercadante defended that public banks are essential to strengthen the State. “We need more statehood, and that’s what we came for,” he said.

The executive also informed that the Climate Fund already has R$ 640 million in resources available. The Climate Fund currently lends up to BRL 80 million per beneficiary at a lower annual rate close to 4%, well below the bank’s traditional practice. The BNDES basic rate is close to official inflation (IPCA) plus 5.5% per year.

“We can launch green bonds and sustainable bonds”, suggested the executive.