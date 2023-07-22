Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/22/2023 – 9:30 am Share

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) provided access to credit for micro, small and medium-sized companies in the country. Data obtained by Estadão Column show that, in the first half of 2023 alone, the bank provided BRL 43 billion to the segment between financing with own resources (BRL 18.9 billion) and guarantees (BRL 24.1 billion), including the Emergency Credit Access Program (FGI-Peac).

Another R$ 11 billion is reserved for this third quarter, with R$ 2.4 billion already made available.

In practice, the president of the BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, ends up making a counterpoint to the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto. That’s because President Lula counts on the public bank to strengthen credit in Brazil while the Central Bank resists reducing interest rates – which, for the PT, brakes the wheel of the economy.

“Micro, small and medium-sized companies are fundamental for the generation of jobs and income in Brazil. For this reason, the BNDES is leveraging support for them, either through loans or providing guarantees for other banks to lend”, said Mercadante to Coluna, noting that the bank’s impulse has been done without subsidies.

Strengthening the FGI-Peac is an agenda of interest for the banks with the government. The BNDES manages the guarantees for the program, aimed at micro, small and medium-sized companies (MSMEs), and transferred through commercial banks.